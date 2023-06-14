B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks Her Family Is The Perfect Size After Fourth Pregnancy

On June 4, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood celebrated 15 years on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Steffy Forrester. While Steffy has had various love interests over the years with many ups and downs, the spotlight in the romance department isn't on her at the moment. In trying to run Forrester Creations and ensure that its revamped Hope for the Future Fashion line doesn't bomb, she's had to keep an eye on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), not Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), as everyone thought. Hope might have romantic feelings for Thomas, and it could jeopardize not only her relationship with her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), but the fashion line as well.

While Steffy is a bit on edge, her portrayer Wood has been enjoying life. In April, she posted a video slideshow on Instagram of her and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, having fun on the beach with their three children. Looking great while sporting a baby bump with her fourth child, she wrote, "Seeing the world through a different lens..." One fan aptly responded, "You definitely see the world through a different lens because you're raising your children to see the beauty of their surroundings and with what looks like amazing love and closeness."

Wood recently explained how this fourth baby will factor into her family dynamic.