TikTok Star Peet Montzingo Fulfills His Mom's General Hospital Dreams With Maurice Benard

Peet Montzingo is a TikToker who often makes videos featuring his family. He is the only member of his family without dwarfism, and in a personal essay he penned for HuffPost, Montzingo describes the struggles he and his family have endured over the years. He says that he was taller than everyone else in his family at just eight years old (and he is now a little over 6"). Montzingo had to watch his family deal with discrimination, bullying, and health complications, and he also experienced bullying himself and often felt like the odd man out.

Montzingo hopes his TikTok videos are making a positive change. In his HuffPost piece, he says, "I always felt that all the pointing, laughing, picture taking and discrimination around dwarfism was largely due to misinformation or lack of information on the topic. By teaching and bringing awareness, I hope to make a difference in the way people with dwarfism are seen in society. ... I've found it's also been validating to anyone who has felt different in general. Being unique is something to be celebrated in and of itself."

At the General Hospital Convention in June 2023, Montzingo filmed a video with his mother and a soap star to help make a dream — that she was told was impossible — come true.