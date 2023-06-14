What Happened To The Skinny Mirror After Shark Tank?

Belinda Jasmine is one of many entrepreneurs who stood on the infamous "Shark Tank" carpet and pitched to investors. She came into the tank looking for help with her business, the Skinny Mirror. Its name gives the concept away: a mirror designed to make you look slimmer. While not as extreme as a funhouse mirror, Jasmine's product was designed to make the viewer appear two sizes smaller when looking in the mirror.

Jasmine's intentions behind the brand were to fight body insecurities. She got the idea after realizing that her mirror at home was affecting the way she thought about herself and, according to her, added weight to her appearance. The Skinny Mirror was her solution.

There are positive mental effects to be gained when you stop looking in the mirror, so perhaps a slimming one could help with body positivity, too. However, the Sharks did not agree, and Jasmine's business garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.