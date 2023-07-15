What Lori Greiner Was Doing Before Shark Tank

Lori Greiner has built an impressive empire and established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the business world. The success of the Queen of QVC can be attributed to her exceptional entrepreneurial vision and innovative thinking. With the creation of about 350 products under her belt, Greiner has indeed revolutionized several industries. She currently belongs to the judges' panel of "Shark Tank" — an Emmy award-winning show where contestants pitch their products to investors called "Sharks," hoping to get investment money to launch their respective inventions.

Prior to "Shark Tank," Greiner has always been an inventor herself — even scoring a sweet deal with JCPenney! The fact that Greiner was a communications student didn't stop her from dreaming big. She pitched her first invention to the mega retail company in 1996, which was a plastic jewelry organizer that could store up to 100 earrings. Greiner shelled out $10,000 to make the prototype of her invention. Since it was before the internet became a thing, she manually searched for a potential client using the Yellow Pages.

She luckily got connected with JCPenney, but the challenge didn't stop there. The company believed in her product so much that they told her if her product sells in their Chicago branch during the holiday season, they'd distribute her product across the country. This seemed like a great deal but Greiner only had one problem: She didn't have enough product to supply the retail store's demand.