What We Know About King Charles' Second Coronation Celebration

The world watched King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Royal fans not only got to see the crowning of the new king and queen, but they also got to see nearly the entire royal family for the occasion. One notable exception was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who stayed at home in California while her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the event.

As well as the coronation service itself, there was the procession to and from Westminster Abbey. That gave us the chance to see Prince Louis letting loose after the long coronation as he played peekaboo with the crowds while the horse drawn carriage made its way along the parade route. And working royals joined the newly-crowned king and queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards. There was also a coronation concert, featuring performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Basically, it was a packed weekend.

For those who missed out on the coronation weekend festivities in London, or those who want to keep the good times going, don't worry! There's another coronation celebration for King Charles in the works, this time in Scotland. Here's what we know about the second coronation celebration.