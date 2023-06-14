What We Know About King Charles' Second Coronation Celebration
The world watched King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Royal fans not only got to see the crowning of the new king and queen, but they also got to see nearly the entire royal family for the occasion. One notable exception was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who stayed at home in California while her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the event.
As well as the coronation service itself, there was the procession to and from Westminster Abbey. That gave us the chance to see Prince Louis letting loose after the long coronation as he played peekaboo with the crowds while the horse drawn carriage made its way along the parade route. And working royals joined the newly-crowned king and queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards. There was also a coronation concert, featuring performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Basically, it was a packed weekend.
For those who missed out on the coronation weekend festivities in London, or those who want to keep the good times going, don't worry! There's another coronation celebration for King Charles in the works, this time in Scotland. Here's what we know about the second coronation celebration.
The Scottish coronation celebration will feature the Scottish crown jewels
The Scottish government announced that a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla would take place on July 5, 2023. At a service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, the king will receive the Honours of Scotland, aka the Scottish crown jewels. The Honours of Scotland, which include a crown, scepter, and sword, will be brought to the cathedral from Edinburgh Castle "by a People's Procession, involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life" as well as military musicians, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and Corporal Cruachan IV, the regiment's Shetland pony mascot.
The king and queen will be the centerpiece of the Royal Procession as they make their way to the cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch's official Scottish residence. The day of celebration will also feature a 21-gun salute and a fly-over by the Red Arrows. Along with the king and queen, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will be there for the big day, who you may know better as William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales — they go by their Rothesay titles when in Scotland.