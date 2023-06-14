Alfalfa Is The All-Natural Ingredient Currently Dominating The Skincare World

In skincare, the number one question that everyone asks is, "What causes wrinkles, and how can you really get rid of them?" It's safe to say people will do anything and everything if they think it will give them plumper, more even skin. From hoping to get smoother skin by using a facial razor to applying a banana peel facial to reduce wrinkles, nothing is off the table. And with every season that passes, another breakthrough ingredient or product enters the market. Everyone rushes to their nearest Sephora or Ulta to give it a try before it sells out. As of late, the ingredient in demand is alfalfa.

It's only a matter of time before every skincare brand boasts that their products include this unique plant. Funny enough, alfalfa isn't new to the limelight. Back in the '70s, this green sprout became the talk of the town in nutrition. According to Medline Plus, this grassy superfood is packed with "calcium, potassium, phosphorous, iron, and vitamins A, C, E, and K." These same properties that make alfalfa good for your body are thought to be just as beneficial for your skin.