Alfalfa Is The All-Natural Ingredient Currently Dominating The Skincare World
In skincare, the number one question that everyone asks is, "What causes wrinkles, and how can you really get rid of them?" It's safe to say people will do anything and everything if they think it will give them plumper, more even skin. From hoping to get smoother skin by using a facial razor to applying a banana peel facial to reduce wrinkles, nothing is off the table. And with every season that passes, another breakthrough ingredient or product enters the market. Everyone rushes to their nearest Sephora or Ulta to give it a try before it sells out. As of late, the ingredient in demand is alfalfa.
It's only a matter of time before every skincare brand boasts that their products include this unique plant. Funny enough, alfalfa isn't new to the limelight. Back in the '70s, this green sprout became the talk of the town in nutrition. According to Medline Plus, this grassy superfood is packed with "calcium, potassium, phosphorous, iron, and vitamins A, C, E, and K." These same properties that make alfalfa good for your body are thought to be just as beneficial for your skin.
How alfalfa could benefit the skin
If you're interested in reducing visual signs of aging, one of the primary factors to look into is your body's oxidative stress. In an interview with Everyday Health, certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, MD, explained that everyday encounters with the world around us lead to oxidative stress. Our exposure to UV rays, the light produced by our electronic screens, and air pollutants all chip away at our skin's elasticity. "All these environmental factors work by creating oxidative damage in the skin, which breaks down collagen and may also serve to damage the barrier function of the skin." said Dr. Chwalek.
This is where people believe that alfalfa can come in to save the day. Jacob Tomás del Rosario, Youth To The People's Senior Regional Sales and Education Executive, provided the reasoning for this on the brand's website. "It's also packed with antioxidants that battle the oxidative stress that occurs from free radicals going rampant in the skin," said del Rosario.
Other reasons alfalfa may be so popular in skincare
Today, there are a handful of alfalfa skincare products on the market. It could be a great addition to your routine for more than just fighting wrinkles. Board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, MD told Who What Wear that because the ingredient is so dense in vital nutrients, it can have a soothing effect on the skin when applied to inflamed or irritated patches. For that reason, Camp mentioned that it could have an excellent balancing effect when paired with harsher chemicals. For instance, Camp points out that many bakuchiol products at the moment combine these ingredients already.
Although there is a lot of good evidence to suggest alfalfa could be very effective for your skin care needs, Camp offered Who What Wear a less scientific explanation for the hubbub around the sprout. He remarked, "Alfalfa is trending because people are always looking for something new and different to give a boost to their skin. In addition, as a naturally derived ingredient, it ticks the 'organic' or 'natural' skin care box."