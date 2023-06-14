Kate Middleton's Coronation Fashion Choices Sent A Powerful Message, According To An Expert

Ever since Catherine, Princess of Wales, started dating William, Prince of Wales, back when the two were at the University of St. Andrews together, people have paid attention to what she was wearing. The two were friends before they started dating, and it was, reportedly, Kate's turn on the catwalk that really caught Prince William's attention. She wore a see-through dress for a charity fashion show, Prince William was in the front row, and the rest is history (per Vanity Fair).

She has come a long way since her time at university — Kate's transformation has truly been stunning. She's no longer wearing sheer dresses; she's definitely dressing as befits her role as future queen. One of her biggest style moments was on her wedding day; her ivory and lace long-sleeved dress was designed by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton. Alexander McQueen has been a go-to designer for Kate, as the ivory embroidered gown that Kate wore for the coronation was by Alexander McQueen as well, and her daughter Princess Charlotte matched Kate at the coronation in her own custom McQueen dress. For one body language expert, Kate's fashion choices over the coronation weekend point to a power move for the princess.