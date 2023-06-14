Ivanka Trump Seemingly Hints At Where She Stands On Donald's Legal Woes In Tribute After Arraignment

A touching Instagram birthday post from Ivanka Trump may be her way of subtly placing herself on the side of her father while he's dealing with a flurry of criminal charges.

Amidst Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes, there was a reason to celebrate. Per People, the leading GOP candidate turned 77 on Wednesday, June 14, and his family and friends came together during the week to help him mark the occasion. Ivanka took the time to share a "happy birthday" post to her dad where she included photos of herself, her children, and Donald Trump on the golf course, smiling at the camera, as well as older family photos of when she was a child. She captioned the post with: "You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy, and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve."

Considering Trump's current battles in the courtroom, the caption seemed like a letter of encouragement for her father and a vote of confidence that he will be able to pull through.