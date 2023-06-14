5 Reasons Skincare Isn't Improving Your Skin

If you've been faithfully sticking to your skincare routine without results, it's time to take a step back and reassess. Skincare products are treatments, just like medicines, and they need some time to work their magic.

How long should you wait before expecting noticeable improvements? In general, most skincare products are expected to deliver visible results within six months. Some products, like AHAs, can give you noticeable improvements after just a few uses. But others, like retinoids, might take weeks before you see the full effects.

So, if you've been diligently following your skincare routine twice a day, at least five times a week, for six months to a year, and you still haven't seen any changes, there may be some other factors at play. Don't worry, though! It's just a matter of figuring out what might be causing the delay in seeing results. Here are a few likely reasons skincare isn't improving your skin.