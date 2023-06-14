Hallmark's Bringing Back The Curious Caterer For A Late Summer Sequel

Fictional sleuths have captured our imaginations, no matter what form they take or where they appear: in books, TV, or movies. The Goldy Bear Culinary Mystery series by author Diane Mott Davidson features not one, but two snoops. One is an amateur — small-town Colorado caterer Goldy Berry — the other is a professional — divorced Detective Tom Schultz. Put them together and you have a recipe for 17 popular books published between 1990 and 2013. No wonder The Hallmark Channel chose this successful series as the basis for its own string of TV mysteries.

"Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate," which starred Nikki DeLoach as Goldy Berry and Andrew Walker as Detective Tom Schultz, premiered in April 2022. Then, in February 2023, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries broadcast the second installment, "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season."

And in June 2023, Andrew Walker told Heavy that a third Curious Caterer movie, "Last Suppers," had already been filmed, and, following post-production, would likely premiere in August or September of 2023. The two prolific actors, as well as their many fans, couldn't be happier.