Sex And The City's Wardrobe Requirements Caused Sarah Jessica Parker Permanent Damage

Sarah Jessica Parker has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood. However, she's best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and The City." Parker may have many differences from her on-screen alter ego. However, one thing they do have in common is a major passion for shoes. Parker's real-life footwear obsession even led her to create her own shoe range featuring Bradshaw's favorite heels, as well as flats and Mary Janes.

During a 2018 interview with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, the actor opened up about her love for trendy footwear. "I've always loved them but not in the way that Carrie Bradshaw loved them," Parker admitted. "I didn't know you could love shoes and then have them, you know? When I was living in Cincinnati, there was a shoe store in this place called Kenwood which was a pretty serious drive from our neighborhood. But we went twice a year. We went at the end of August for our school shoes for the year, and then we would go, we would get fall/winter shoes and then spring/summer shoes. So we got two pairs of shoes a year, and then we had a pair of Mary Jane's — proper Mary Janes," she recalled.

While her collection has certainly grown over the years to include all different types of designer footwear, it seems Parker's feet may not love shoes as much as she does.