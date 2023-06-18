What Elliot Page's Dating Life Is Like Today

Looking at Elliot Page throughout the last decade or so, it's clear to see that he is an entirely different person, mostly due to the incredible physical and mental transformation he has undertaken. Best known for his leading roles as the titular character in "Juno" and as Viktor Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy," the actor has been working consistently in the industry for a while now.

But what about his dating life? Page came out as gay in 2014 before coming out once again as a transgender man in 2020. Because of these two hugely important moments in his life, you may be intrigued about who Page has dated before and whether he feels any different regarding love and relationships post-transition.

Though he has stayed private about some parts of his life, Page has spoken up about being transgender and, before that, coming out as gay in order to spread awareness. His dedication to being proudly, unapologetically queer is part of Page's coming out story, as are the people he has dated in the past and how he feels about relationships these days. Here's what we know about Page's dating life as of now.