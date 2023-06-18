Days Of Our Lives Explainer: Eric Brady's On-And-Off History As A Priest

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched the character Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) go through many ups and downs in his life. The son of Dr. Marlena Evans and Roman Brady, Eric has always been a golden child of the family, even working to become a priest on more than one occasion. However, he has fallen from time to time. In his younger days, Eric met and fell in love with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The two began dating, but Nicole's dark past was a big obstacle for them to overcome. Eventually, Nicole accepted an offer to marry Lucas Horton for $1 million, and Eric moved on with Greta Von Amberg. Sadly, Eric decided to leave Salem in 2000 but told Nicole that he would always love her before exiting the soap opera.

Eric wasn't seen for more than a decade when he finally returned to Salem in 2012. Of course, Nicole was shocked to see her former love back in town, but she was even more stunned to learn that he had become a priest. Eric began working at St. Luke's church and later hired Nicole as his secretary. However, working together led the pair to rediscover their romantic feelings, but Eric vowed not to act on his feelings for Nicole.

When Eric's stepbrother Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) began a controversial relationship with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Eric tried to keep the peace in his family. Sadly, that backfired when Kristen used Eric as a pawn in her game.