Vinessa Antoine Remembers Her Life As General Hospital's OG Jordan

Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford has had a challenging life on "General Hospital." Currently played by actress Tanisha Harper, the role was originated in 2014 by fan favorite Vinessa Antione. The former DEA agent had a solid relationship with her erstwhile partner, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Antione left "GH" in 2018 to join the cast of the series "Diggstown," and broke new ground by becoming the first black woman to be the lead of a TV drama in Canada. However, Antione told The TV Watercooler that her plan was to take a break from "GH" for the summer, and return after shooting her new show was done. Sadly, the sudser opted to recast the part of Jordan.

"I thought that I would get to stay," she said, adding, "It was quite a shocker for me. I never planned to leave ["GH"]. I was hoping to get to do what the other actors get to do ... go on a little sabbatical." She hoped that the writers would have Jordan disappear for a while, but the show didn't want to go in that direction. Antione further explained her disappointment that Jordan married Curtis after her departure, because she felt she owed it to fans to get to see her in those scenes. "As much as I am happy to be where I am now, I think that [not getting to do that wedding] will always be a sore spot for me," she stated.

Antoine recently reminisced about playing the stalwart Jordan Ashford on social media.