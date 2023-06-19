The Dazzle Dry System Is The UV-Free Manicure You Need To Try

Oftentimes, the process of an at-home manicure yields positive results outside of the manicure itself. No matter how your day has gone, sitting down for an hour with a comfy movie or show and emerging with a brand-new mani can be the best mood-boosting activity.

One of the downsides, besides the imperfections, is how manicures don't tend to last for very long. Using a regular polish, your nails probably have a four-day lifespan before they start chipping and growing out. To remedy that, some nail lovers have turned to doing their own gel manicures at home, but even that has its cons.

Gel manicures typically require a UV or LED lamp, which can, in some cases, lead to premature skin aging and even skin cancer. While lamps have a lower risk of causing skin disease than tanning beds, it could be best to stay on the safer side, especially if you love getting gel manis on the regular. With its four-step system, Dazzle Dry is attempting to bring a safe, UV-free gel manicure to the comfort of your home.