Hallmark's Jake Epstein Announces Son's Birth With Heartwarming Photos

Hallmark's "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah" star Jake Epstein has recently announced a heartwarming gift of his own: his first son. The Canadian actor and singer — who also starred in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and the Broadway production of "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" — welcomed his firstborn with his spouse, Vanessa Smythe, to whom he's been married since 2018.

Smythe and Epstein both have roots in show business, with Smythe starring as Michio in "The Expanse" and Shirley MacLaine in the TV mini-series, "Mrs. America," alongside stars like Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne. The celeb couple welcomed their precious bundle of joy on May 25, 2023, just before the pair's fifth wedding anniversary on July 7.

By the looks of both their social media posts, Mom and Dad are over the moon and doing incredibly well, as is the new baby.