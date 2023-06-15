Tragic Details About Ingrid Bergman

Ingrid Bergman's terrific performance in "Casablanca" proved to the world that she was a talented and dedicated actress. Her beauty, confidence, and go-getter attitude would also endear her to others. However, her personal life became the topic of much debate, specifically her affair with Italian director Roberto Rossellini, which would forever alter her career.

At the time, people could not separate the actress from her film roles and acknowledge she was a real, imperfect person. "So many people, who knew me only on the screen, thought I was perfect and infallible and then were angry and disappointed that I wasn't," the actress once said (via The Washington Post).

It would be years before she returned to Hollywood, and her public image had been undeniably damaged — so much so that she was the recipient of hate mail. While there's no denying she was involved in one of the most scandalous affairs of the time, this was not the first (nor would it be the last) challenge that the "Stromboli" actress would face in her lifetime. However, with Ingrid Bergman's grandchildren all grown up and a career full of culture-making films left behind, her complicated legacy lives on.