Marla Gibbs, Lamon Archey, And Cameron Johnson Return For DAYS' Juneteenth Celebration

As the hunt for Abe Carver (James Reynolds) continues on "Days of Our Lives," his wife Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) has become more frantic. Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) was obsessed with Abe and now has him all to herself, keeping him captive and dodging the police and others who are looking for him. While the Salem PD have been ineffectual at finding Abe, Paulina has turned to Salem's resident heroes, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for help, and they're following up every lead they can find. While Whitley has given Abe all the care he needs, it's only a matter of time before something bad happens.

Paulina's going to need all the help she can get if Abe is to be found. Abe's son Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) has been living in South Africa, but has returned to Salem from time to time. Paulina's mother, Olivia Price (Marla Gibbs), and son-in-law Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) have also periodically checked with family in Salem. All three were on hand as Abe and Paulina turned their whirlwind romance into a beautiful wedding.

Now, it looks like help is on the way as the three family members are set to return, and Nurse Whitley won't see them coming.