Powerpuff Heart Nails Are Sure To Bring Some Y2K Nostalgia

This uber-cute nail trend is sure to bring you sugar, spice, and everything nice. Inspired by theme song visuals from "The Powerpuff Girls," this nostalgic pink pattern is taking on a new life of its own. Also called heart beams, Powerpuff hearts form a kaleidoscope-like design that has taken social media by storm.

This nail art's funky neon colors perfectly capture the joy of Y2K fashion, a period that covers the mid-90s to late 2000s. The Y2K aesthetic has become a staple in pop culture, though its current revival is a bit different from OG 2000s fashion, bringing back fringe bangs, low-rise jeans, and even skinny eyebrows. Inspired heavily by the styles sported by our favorite 2000s celebrities, TV shows are also a huge influence — even animated ones. The internet's obsession with Powerpuff Hearts shows how loyal a fanbase the beloved Nickelodeon show truly has.

If you're ready to up your mani game, here's what you should consider before booking this seriously cute style that Bubbles, Blossom, and even Buttercup would love.