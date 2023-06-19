Powerpuff Heart Nails Are Sure To Bring Some Y2K Nostalgia
This uber-cute nail trend is sure to bring you sugar, spice, and everything nice. Inspired by theme song visuals from "The Powerpuff Girls," this nostalgic pink pattern is taking on a new life of its own. Also called heart beams, Powerpuff hearts form a kaleidoscope-like design that has taken social media by storm.
This nail art's funky neon colors perfectly capture the joy of Y2K fashion, a period that covers the mid-90s to late 2000s. The Y2K aesthetic has become a staple in pop culture, though its current revival is a bit different from OG 2000s fashion, bringing back fringe bangs, low-rise jeans, and even skinny eyebrows. Inspired heavily by the styles sported by our favorite 2000s celebrities, TV shows are also a huge influence — even animated ones. The internet's obsession with Powerpuff Hearts shows how loyal a fanbase the beloved Nickelodeon show truly has.
If you're ready to up your mani game, here's what you should consider before booking this seriously cute style that Bubbles, Blossom, and even Buttercup would love.
History of the Powerpuff hearts trend
Though the Powerpuff design has Y2K roots, its retro style may have origins in the '70s . We've seen a return to retro '60s and '70s aesthetics in recent years, and this bright gradient pattern is right on time.
Even though heart and love-inspired nails are in no way new, this nail design began popping up around Valentine's Day of 2021. These nostalgic red-and-pink heart beams took over our timeline in the format of gel, acrylic, and even press-on sets. In no time, the repeating heart pattern was everywhere and brands such as Wildflower got ahold of the design for their loyal Gen-Z fanbase.
As this nail design extended past Valentine's Day, nail artists began to incorporate other elements from the show such as blue and green heart patterns, the staple colors for Buttercup and Bubbles. @thenailaddict even paid homage to the titular villains, HIM and Mojo Jojo, by getting creative with gradient red and purple sets. Their design calls upon multiple Y2K trends, alternating between classic hearts, glittery "Thrasher"-inspired flames, and yin-yang patterns.
How to get the perfect Powerpuff mani
While the Powerpuff mani is too cute to pass up, it might not be the first choice for amateur nail designers to DIY. Many nail designers have posted tutorials for the time-consuming process, which requires a fine art brush and varying shades of the same hue, from traditional pink to purple or even brown. When settling on the best nail shape for your fingers, there's a lot of versatility with this style.
While some artists opt for the traditional almond or coffin shape with simple heart beams, try putting a fun twist on your French manicure and add hearts to the white tip space. Spicing up your nails with glitter polish, gems, and alternating heart colors are also creative upgrades. Just look to Megan thee Stallion's Powerpuff-inspired claws from 2020, which she donned on lipstick-shaped acrylics.
If you happen to be artistically challenged, have no fear. You can achieve this look from home by applying custom press-ons or decals, which are widely available across nail brands and independent sellers alike. As nail artist Katerina Robu told Byrdie, "Simply apply the polish of your choice, add a sticker on top, and cover with topcoat polish sealant." She advises using sticker decals so you can further customize the base color with your own polish.