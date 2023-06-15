William And Kate May Need To Accept Their 'Cramped' Royal Home As Andrew Eviction Stand-Off Rages

Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace is the official London residence of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. It boasts 20 rooms spread over four stories, including a gym and an elevator. But apparently it only has three bedrooms for the family of five, meaning that when the family stays there, two of the kids have to share a room — our guess is that Prince George and Prince Louis double up when the whole family is in town. On the other hand, the family's four-bedroom house in Windsor has space for each child to have their own room. Adelaide Cottage is on the Windsor Castle grounds, though that means there's not room for houseguests or any live-in help.

Adelaide Cottage, which was built for Queen Adelaide as a summer vacation home in 1831, utilized material from the nearby Royal Lodge, which King William IV had torn down in 1830. The Royal Lodge was then rebuilt, and it's now home to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. And it's apparently where they plan to stay, despite King Charles III reportedly wanting his brother to move out to allow William and Kate's larger family to move in. But Andrew is not budging from Royal Lodge for fears of never being able to move back in. And while it seemed like eviction could have been a possibility had the king's younger brother not been able to pay for repairs, Andrew was able to come up with the money to stay in his longtime home thanks to Queen Elizabeth's will.

So that leaves William, Kate, and their three kids stuck in the smaller Adelaide Cottage — for now.