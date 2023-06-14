How Queen Elizabeth Tried To Ensure Prince Andrew Stays In His Longtime Home

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew shared a close relationship. The monarch formed a special bond with her third child from the start, and she enjoyed his sense of humor. Towards the end of her life, Elizabeth and Andrew spent a lot of time together, enjoying each other's company amid the pandemic. After the queen made Windsor Castle her primary residence, she was only a short distance away from Andrew's home, Royal Lodge.

Andrew began leasing the grand 30-room Royal Lodge 20 years ago, and he's determined to stay there, despite King Charles' desire to see him move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage. The Duke of York has been citing his 75-year lease as proof that he's entitled to stay in the house. However, as part of that agreement, Andrew is required to pay for routine maintenance to the historic home. Right now, this includes roof repairs, and Andrew's not budging from Royal Lodge even while this work is being done over his head.

Roof repairs are often a costly endeavor, and Andrew's likely facing a substantial bill given the size of his home. To encourage Andrew to downsize, Charles tried exerting financial pressure on his sibling. Earlier this year, he slashed a £249,000 stipend that Andrew receives from the Duchy of Lancaster. While Sarah Ferguson has pledged to financially support her ex-husband, it now appears that Andrew's renovations are being bankrolled by the late Queen Elizabeth.