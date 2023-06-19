Pete Davidson Once Bought A Boat With Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost After Partying Too Hard

Back in February 2022, Pete Davidson was feeling very optimistic about his and Colin Jost's new boat. He declared to "People (The TV Show!)" at the time, "There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and... The lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city." Even the New York City Mayor Eric Adams was excited about the announcement. Adams tweeted to Davidson and Jost, "I love this idea." The politician went on to tell the duo to let him know if they needed any help and that he looked forward to the boat's maiden voyage.

During his interview with People, Davidson did offer a witty disclaimer: "Or it could all go to s*** and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year." However, there might still be hope for the Staten Island Ferry under Jost and Davidson's ownership after all. In a June 14, 2023 Instagram post on the subject, Jost claimed that they are excited to prove those who doubt the project wrong. "You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words," Jost wrote.

Surely, fans of "SNL" everywhere have marked their calendars for 2025.