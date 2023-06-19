The Hidden Benefits Of Your Regular Household Chores On Your Mental Health

As much as your inner child might hate to hear this, research suggests that all those times you were told you needed to clean your room as a kid held more truth than you might've thought. Whether you grew to love (or, at the very least, tolerate) household chores or you still struggle to find the motivation to clean, a study published in BMC Geriatrics shows that these tasks do more than keep your home in tip-top shape.

These everyday tasks help keep you in tip-top shape, too — and in more ways than one. Extensive literature shows positive correlations between a high frequency of household chores and more robust brain and heart health, better mental health, and reduced stress.

We're not saying remembering to vacuum your rugs is a matter of life or death, but the science speaks for itself — chores boost our brain function, mood, and overall quality of life. Keeping our homes looking nice? Well, that's just an added bonus.