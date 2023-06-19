The Harrowing Health Scare That Once Left Pat Sajak Fearing For His Life

Pat Sajak has been the host of the award-winning game show "Wheel of Fortune" for over 40 years. He and his co-host, Vanna While, have been so dedicated to the show that Sajak never missed a day of filming for the show up until 2019 when he found himself in the hospital.

Prior to being rushed to the hospital, it was a normal day. Sajak went through his normal morning routine and went on his daily walk with his daughter Maggie. After the walk, however, he began experiencing intense stomach pain that wouldn't relent. Only two and a half hours passed between the pain's onset and the beginning of surgery.

Sajak remained off-camera and focused on recovery for the next three weeks. Vanna White took over as the lead host for the first time. "It was very scary for me to step into that role, especially without any practice, but I did it," White told the NY Post. "I think in the back of my mind the hardest part was that I was so concerned about Pat and his health — I was very disturbed by that, to tell you the truth."