What The Cast Of Everwood Is Doing Today

When "Everwood" creator Greg Berlanti first met with Treat Williams about starring on his upcoming show, Berlanti found himself nervous. "I was shaking (it was only months after September 11th and the whole world was still shaking)," he wrote on Instagram. The meeting went well, though; the creator and star liked each other quite a bit. "My answer to the network after was that if we were able to capture half of Treat's warmth, humor, wisdom and heart we would have a tv show," Berlanti recalled.

Have a show, they did. "Everwood" premiered in 2002 on The WB, and it quickly found a devoted audience thanks to its warm, yet complicated view of family dynamics. Plus, the fact that it was set in a beautifully snowy, picturesque Colorado town in the Rockies certainly didn't hurt. Unfortunately, the show didn't survive The WB merging with UPN to create The CW, and fans of the Brown family have been mourning the loss of "Everwood" ever since its cancellation in 2006.

More than two decades after the show's premiere, many members of the cast have gone on to bigger and better things. Others, sadly, are no longer with us. Read on for a look back at "Everwood," checking in on what the cast is doing today.