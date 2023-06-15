What The Cast Of Everwood Is Doing Today
When "Everwood" creator Greg Berlanti first met with Treat Williams about starring on his upcoming show, Berlanti found himself nervous. "I was shaking (it was only months after September 11th and the whole world was still shaking)," he wrote on Instagram. The meeting went well, though; the creator and star liked each other quite a bit. "My answer to the network after was that if we were able to capture half of Treat's warmth, humor, wisdom and heart we would have a tv show," Berlanti recalled.
Have a show, they did. "Everwood" premiered in 2002 on The WB, and it quickly found a devoted audience thanks to its warm, yet complicated view of family dynamics. Plus, the fact that it was set in a beautifully snowy, picturesque Colorado town in the Rockies certainly didn't hurt. Unfortunately, the show didn't survive The WB merging with UPN to create The CW, and fans of the Brown family have been mourning the loss of "Everwood" ever since its cancellation in 2006.
More than two decades after the show's premiere, many members of the cast have gone on to bigger and better things. Others, sadly, are no longer with us. Read on for a look back at "Everwood," checking in on what the cast is doing today.
Gregory Smith, who played Ephram Brown, has stepped behind the camera
For four seasons of "Everwood," Gregory Smith played Ephram Brown, son of Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams). The two characters often had a contentious relationship, as fathers and sons sometimes do; the dynamic was established in the show's very first episode. Years later, Smith spoke with TVLine about the emotional fight that makes up the climax of the pilot. "I remember the first take with Treat, I gave everything I got, and he just gave it right back to me," he recalled. "I remember it was very intense and a little scary."
After "Everwood" ended, Smith went on to star on "Rookie Blue." He led the cast from 2010 to 2015 as the adventurous young cop Dov Epstein. He ultimately directed five episodes of the show, leading to a bit of a career shift. He told MyFanbase that directing was something he was interested in for a while, and when it came time to take over, he was nervous about whether his co-stars would accept him in a leadership position. "On the other hand I feel that I know how to talk to an actor because I've been doing it my whole life," he reasoned.
Clearly, it went well. Smith last acted in a 2017 episode of "Designated Survivor," and he has since stepped behind the camera full time. He's directed episodes of "Arrow," "Superman & Lois," "God Friended Me," and many more.
Treat Williams was proud of his work on Everwood
There would be no "Everwood" without Treat Williams' character, Dr. Andy Brown. The charismatic patriarch of the Brown family is the reason why they move to Everwood; he decides to start a practice in the small Colorado town rather than remaining in the city. Williams' showbiz career was a long one — he is also known for starring in the iconic 1979 hippie musical "Hair" — but he seemed most proud of his work on "Everwood." He told TVInsider, "I have extraordinarily warm feelings about it. ... I'm glad other people are discovering it [on streaming] because I think it's probably the best television series I was ever on."
Williams worked consistently on television after "Everwood" ended, starring on shows like "Blue Bloods" and "Chicago Fire." He also starred in the Netflix musical "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," and he appeared in several Hallmark films. Williams told Vermont Magazine that he didn't mind taking on lighter fare later in his career. "If you've done those roles where you've gone the distance, why not just relax and know that you have the chance to do a two-page scene every third day," he said. "There's a reason people binge-watch Hallmark. They don't have to feel bad."
In June 2023, Williams died in a motorcycle accident. "Everwood" creator Greg Berlanti wrote on Instagram, "That was the secret magic of the show, every week you were giving the world a much needed hug."
Chris Pratt is the most successful Everwood alum
Years before he played the lovable Andy Dwyer on "Parks & Recreation," Chris Pratt portrayed Bright Abbott on "Everwood." Bright begins the series as a bully who taunts Ephram, but the two eventually become best friends. All the way back in 2002, he broke down his character for ET. "Bright Abbott is that guy, that everyone had in high school, that was obnoxious, and arrogant, and extremely attractive," Pratt joked humbly. "And for some reason, they cast me, which is weird, you know? I usually blow most of the auditions that I go to."
Pratt doesn't blow auditions anymore; he's by far the most successful "Everwood" alum. He's an A-lister, leading the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchises. On a critics panel, Pratt's "Everwood" costars later looked back at working with the man who would become a Marvel superstar. John Beasley recalled to The Salt Lake Tribune, "I told him that he was going to be a star. And he had all of the qualities. Great personality. He was a good-looking white boy."
Most recently, Pratt starred in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." While the movie capped off his arc as Star Lord, Pratt told ET that he wouldn't be opposed to returning to the MCU. "There's a brilliant group of incredible minds in charge of coming up with the stories," he said. "And I'll be standing by waiting to answer the call."
Emily VanCamp's shows always seem to last four seasons
On "Everwood," Emily VanCamp played Amy Abbott, love interest of Ephram and younger sister of Bright. VanCamp seems to have enjoyed her years in Utah. She told People in 2021, "I was still such a baby shooting that show. And I just remember it feeling like a family and feeling really nurtured and protected, which is not always the case in this business. ... To this day, I just love seeing everybody when I can. It was a wonderful experience."
After "Everwood" was canceled, VanCamp joined the cast of another family drama: between 2007 and 2010, she played Rebecca Harper on 75 episodes of "Brothers & Sisters." She then led the cast of "Revenge" as the mischievous schemer Emily Thorne. She told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't mind the show ending four years later. "Four years is a wonderful amount of time to do a TV show," she said. "You don't have time to get sick of it, but you get to really flesh out these characters and develop them over a long period of time. I was always really happy with four." She later starred on "The Resident," playing Nicolette Nevin for 76 episodes. Perhaps her four-season rule is why VanCamp left the show several episodes into Season 5.
VanCamp memorialized "Everwood" co-star Treat Williams on Instagram, writing, "The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time."
John Beasley's Irv Harper was the soul of Everwood
John Beasley played Irv Harper, school bus driver, throughout "Everwood's" run. He narrated the show, and he was also the Abbott kids' step-grandfather. Beasley had been acting for a short while, and but he felt that he finally got recognition for his work on "Everwood." He told The Associated Press (via The Intelligencer) during the first season that he wanted better storylines, explaining, "I'm not getting the screen time. I'm a pretty patient individual but it does get frustrating because I haven't really been given anything challenging to really sink my teeth into." Thankfully, Beasley was given better material as the series progressed, and the character became a fan favorite.
Since "Everwood," Beasley was in everything from "The Purge: Anarchy" to "The Mandalorian." He even stopped in for an episode of "The Resident," starring his former co-star Emily VanCamp. In 2022, Beasley joined the Broadway-bound cast of "The Notebook." He said in American Theatre, "To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me. If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I've had a pretty successful career."
Sadly, Beasley did not make it to Broadway; he died in May 2023. His co-star Treat Williams paid homage on Twitter, writing, "His narration gave Everwood its soul. His acting gave Everwood its gravitas. His friendship gave me laughter and joy. I so loved this man."
Stephanie Niznik, the actor behind Nina Feeney, is no longer with us
Stephanie Niznik played Nina Feeney on "Everwood," neighbor and will-they, won't-they love interest of Dr. Brown. Niznik participated in the show's 15th anniversary reunion panel at the ATX Festival, and according to Fanbolt, she talked about the connection she felt with her character when they were shooting the pilot episode. "I knew I loved Nina, and I knew she loved me," she recalled. As a result, Niznik was disappointed by the show's cancellation. She told MyFanbase, "I wish we could have witnessed Andy and Nina, in love, as they began a life together (finally) under the same roof."
After "Everwood," Niznik starred on the short-lived CW series "Life Is Wild." She also did single-episode stints on shows like "NCIS," "CSI: Miami," and "Lost." Her final role, in 2009, was for a TV film called "The Twenty."
According to Variety, Niznik died in 2019. Her "Everwood" co-star Scott Wolf honored her on Twitter, writing, "This is heartbreaking. She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I'm lucky to have known her."
Vivien Cardone grew up while playing Delia Brown
Vivien Cardone played Delia Brown, young daughter of Dr. Andy Brown, on all 89 episodes of the show. She was only 9 when the show started, so the young actor was kept in the dark about some of the show's more adult storylines. While looking back at some of the episodes at the 15th anniversary cast reunion for ATX Festival, Cardone said she realized now as an adult that the "foot massager" Delia found under Nina's bed was not actually a foot massager. She also said her mom used to read over her scripts and talk her through any "emotionally-charged" material, reminding her that she was just playing pretend. "I was very lucky to have my mom there to help me, and I was lucky to have [the cast]," she shared. "They were all my mentors. They taught me so much about not only my acting ability, but who I was as an individual."
After the show ended, Cardone continued to act intermittently. She was on seven episodes of "One Life to Live," and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she participated in an online series of play readings called "Theater, Interrupted." According to her Instagram bio, Cardone now works as a librarian, and she occasionally makes library-related content for TikTok.
When Treat Williams died, Cardone memorialized her TV dad on Instagram. She wrote, "Thank you for making those years on Everwood the most magical and cherished memories of my childhood."
Tom Amandes was 'heartbroken' to no longer play Dr. Harold Abbott
Tom Amandes played Dr. Harold Abbott, father of Amy and Bright, throughout "Everwood." He once joked around with Moviehole about how alike he and his character were. "[J]ust because I play someone who's petty, rigid and anal retentive on TV, that I'm that way in real life? I'm anything but rigid," he insisted. However, he quipped, "There are the unimportant few, who might accuse me of being petty and anal retentive....my wife, for example."
During the cast reunion at ATX Festival 2014, Amandes shared an anecdote about the show's cancellation. He said that when The WB merged with UPN to create The CW, producers sent the episode centered on Irv's funeral to new network execs, trying to show the emotional power of the series. The feedback they received was that the show skewed too old. "They pretty much did everything they could to make sure we weren't on the schedule from that point on, which I thought was incredibly short-sighted and heartbreaking. But it's a tough business," he said. "But, damn it, we knocked it out of the park."
Amandes has worked consistently in television since, having arcs on everything from "Scandal" and "Arrow" to "The Magicians" and even "Revenge," co-starring his former TV daughter Emily VanCamp. He also popped in on his former TV son Chris Pratt's Amazon series "The Terminal List." He also played a judge on "Perry Mason."
Before Grey's Anatomy, Sarah Drew played Hannah Rogers
Sarah Drew joined "Everwood" in Season 3 as Hannah Rogers, Bright's love interest. She told MyFanbase she was disappointed when "Everwood" was canceled. "I think there was so much more to tell, and we could have gone on for several more years had we been given the chance," she said.
Drew later went on to play Dr. April Kepner on 204 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy." Her character was written out in 2018, but she has returned to the show several times. She spoke with Shondaland about what it was like to revisit Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, reflecting, "I just love April. She's such a part of me. She's like a sister. I love hopping back into her shoes, even if it's just for a brief moment"
She starred on Apple TV+ show "Amber Brown," about a young girl in middle school, as the mother of the main character. "I read the script and I fell in love with it," she shared with ET. "I was excited to work with Bonnie Hunt. I loved the characters." She also loved the show's unique blend of animation and live-action. Most recently, Drew wrote the screenplay for "Reindeer Games Homecoming," a Lifetime Christmas movie that she also starred in. "I got so completely absorbed in [writing it] and it was so much fun," she gushed to E! News. "It's such a delightful way to use the creative storytelling brain."
Scott Wolf's Dr. Jake Hartman would have left Everwood anyway
Scott Wolf joined the cast of "Everwood" in the show's third season as Dr. Jake Hartman. Wolf told Entertainment Weekly that he appreciated that his character was well-meaning, even embroiled in a love triangle with Andy and Nina. "The beauty of 'Everwood' is they could've put a complete jerk in there. But Jake's not a bad guy," he said. "He clearly has his heart in the right place."
Wolf would have left "Everwood" after Season 4, even if the show hadn't been canceled. He told IGN, "My decision was really just a personal one. Just creatively, it felt like I had gotten to a point where I felt like that character really had been seen through." Still, he agreed that the show shouldn't have been axed, and he said he felt it deserved to be included on the then-new CW network's lineup.
Wolf has worked consistently since "Everwood," acting on "V," "The Nine," "Perception," and "The Night Shift" among many others. Most recently, he played Nancy's father Carson on The CW's "Nancy Drew" series. He almost didn't get the role, according to an interview with Collider, but he fell in love with the pilot script. "It just lit my imagination on fire," he said. "It was very evocative, so it was exciting to just imagine where it might go." The show was ultimately cancelled after four seasons, just like "Everwood."
Debra Mooney treasures her time as Edna Harper
Debra Mooney played Edna Harper, Irv's wife, throughout "Everwood." Edna is also Harold's mother, which makes her Amy and Bright's grandmother. Mooney participated in the show's 15th anniversary reunion panel at the ATX Festival, and she looked back fondly on her time on the show with her castmates. "The whole cast was just wonderful to work with," she said. "It was truly one of the shining experiences of my life." Furthermore, Mooney revealed that she fell in love with Utah, where the Colorado-set show was filmed. "I still kept my place up in Utah," she said. "I still go up there."
Mooney has had a long and successful career in TV since "Everwood" ended, cast on shows that range from "Pushing Daisies," "Scandal," and "The Originals" to "Arrested Development" and "Grace and Frankie." Most recently, Mooney appeared as the judge on "Inventing Anna," Netflix's miniseries about scamming German heiress Anna Delvey.
Mike Erwin got recognized after playing Colin Hart
Much of the drama on the first season of "Everwood" revolved around Colin Hart (Mike Erwin), a character who was in a coma when the Browns first came to town. Eventually, it came out that Bright was driving drunk during the accident that put his friend in the coma. Luckily, Colin woke up. Though he continued to deal with health issues from the crash, Colin tried to assimilate into his old life... before ultimately dying from his injuries.
Erwin acted before "Everwood," but he credits the show with providing the launch pad that made people take notice. In an appearance on "Jak'D: The Podcast," Erwin reflected, "Really, you know, Everwood is when I think people really kind of started going, 'Oh, hey, who is this guy?'" He wasn't too upset about being killed off, acknowledging that it's the reality of the business. On Screaming Goat Radio, he said, "It's one of those things, you just take it all in stride and you go, 'Hey, that was a great run, and I'm glad for the time that I had there.' And then you just kinda turn your head and go, 'Well, where am I going now?'"
He had a memorable turn on "Dexter" after leaving "Everwood," and Erwin has been in episodes of shows like "NCIS," "The Vampire Diaries," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "CSI." He is now best known for voicing Jak in the "Jak & Daxter" video game series.
Justin Baldoni has become a director
"Everwood" fans will remember that in the final season of the show, Justin Baldoni joined the cast as Reid Bardem. He was a medical student who dated Amy and even lived with Bright. Baldoni started on the show after years of everyone else working together, but he found the cast to be very welcoming. On Instagram, he recalled, "I didn't know anybody and was so intimidated to be working on such a well-written and acted show. Treat Williams was a legend. He brought me in, showed me so much kindness, and made me feel like I was a part of the family."
From 2014-2019, Baldoni played Rafael on 99 episodes of "Jane the Virgin." He told The New York Times that taking on the role of a playboy on the dramedy made him a better man. "I explored masculinity, digging into the parts of myself that are uncomfortable, and learning about equality and privilege. And it really cracked me open," he said. He has even delivered a TED Talk about the concept of masculinity as an unattainable ideal.
Like his "Everwood" co-star Gregory Smith, Baldoni has moved behind the camera. He directed an episode of "Jane the Virgin," helmed the film "Five Feet Apart," and made "Clouds" for Disney+. He spoke with Backstage Magazine about how his history as an actor helped him be a better director, explaining, "I think what [experience] does for actors-turned-directors is it gives us empathy, which I think is the key to every job."