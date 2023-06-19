Hallmark's Brendan Penny Is Ready For A Wedding Cottage Sequel

Brendan Penny's Hallmark flick "The Wedding Cottage" is the perfect mix of romance and comedy. He plays the leading man, Evan, an artist who lacks a muse. Evan owns a cozy wedding venue, but it is in desperate need of a new life, much like his creative inspiration, which has been sadly lacking as of late. Luckily, his path crosses with a wedding planner named Vanessa, played by Erin Krakow.

Vanessa is in a serious time crunch to make a couple's dream ceremony a reality. However, their hearts are set on saying "I do" at The Wedding Cottage. Convincing Evan to reopen the venue is no easy feat, but Vanessa's fight for one couple leads to a romantic battle of her own. Thus, "The Wedding Cottage" is a classic tale of enemies to lovers; one stubborn heart warmed by the persistence of another.

The movie's lighthearted comedic beats and stellar cast shaped it to be a standout Hallmark film from the beginning. So much so that fans have created a petition in support of a sequel to "The Wedding Cottage." Hopefully, Hallmark gets the hint. Along with the audience, Penny himself is more than ready to reprise his role as Evan for another special ceremony at the cottage.