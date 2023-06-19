Eras Tour Mishaps We Won't Soon Forget (But Taylor Swift Shook Them Off)

The wave of hype behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has broken more than just bank accounts and Ticketmaster. It's also featured a string of incidents that have some Swifties renaming the tour "Errors" rather than "Eras." However, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has taken everything in true performer fashion by shaking it off with a laugh.

Swift is a music sensation that got her start in county music in her early teens. She broke into the Top 40 in the 2000s and has had multiple hits to reach the Top 40 since her debut. Like many stars that took a break during the pandemic, Swift hasn't been on the tour circuit since 2018. Therefore, the hype leading up to the Eras Tour reached epic proportions for Swifties trying to snag those exclusive tickets. And those who reaped the rewards haven't been let down by the exciting errors every live show can bring.

See how Swift gracefully handled everything from an overzealous security guard to a bug on a death mission and weirder-than-average technical difficulties.