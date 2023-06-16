Brett Hadley, The Young And The Restless Alum, Dead At 92
Soap Opera Digest has broken the news that actor Brett Hadley died at age 92. He played stalwart Detective Carl Williams on "The Young and the Restless" from 1980 to 1990. The fan-favorite returned to the sudser again in 1998, and left once more in 1999. The Louisville, Kentucky native majored in drama at the University of New Mexico, and went on to a successful career in primetime television, appearing in such classic shows as "The Incredible Hulk," "Ironside," and "Beauty and the Beast," just to name a few. He also appeared in films such as 1973's "The Mad Bomber," and "Next of Kin" in 1989.
Best known for appearing on "Y&R," his character was introduced as the father of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and husband of Mary Williams (Carolyn Conwell). At the time, William J. Bell, who was the executive producer and head writer of "Y&R," sought to add the family of the highly popular Paul to the show. While Carl was not shown on screen after 1990, the character was still alive in Genoa City, and resurfaced in 1998 when it was learned that he had amnesia and had begun a new life elsewhere.
Hadley's former "Young and the Restless" co-stars shared their thoughts and memories of working with him.
Hadley is fondly remembered
Several "Young and the Restless" cast members reflected on actor Brett Hadley's time on the show with Soap Opera Digest. Lauralee Bell (Chrisine Blair), the daughter of show creator William J. Bell, stated, "Brett was the sweetest guy. Biggest smile and the believability of he and Doug Davidson being father and son was like no other!" Kate Linder, who played the wacky maid Esther Valentine, praised Hadley, saying, "Brett was an amazing actor. He definitely owned that role. I can still hear his voice. There will never be another Carl Williams. My heart goes out to his family and friends."
Lauren Fenmore's portrayer Tracy E. Bregman cited the fun the cast had working with Hadley in her statement. "Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug ... were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with. He was a wonderful actor and a great part of ["The Young and the Restless"] in those years. He will be very missed."
Although she hadn't worked opposite Hadley very much, Jess Walton (Jill Abbott) expressed her sorrow at his death, stating that he was "kind and generous." And Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) remarked that Hadley was "A delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set. He was an old-fashioned guy." She reminisced about the happy times when Hadley was on the show, adding, "Rest well, old friend. You will be missed."