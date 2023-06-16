Brett Hadley, The Young And The Restless Alum, Dead At 92

Soap Opera Digest has broken the news that actor Brett Hadley died at age 92. He played stalwart Detective Carl Williams on "The Young and the Restless" from 1980 to 1990. The fan-favorite returned to the sudser again in 1998, and left once more in 1999. The Louisville, Kentucky native majored in drama at the University of New Mexico, and went on to a successful career in primetime television, appearing in such classic shows as "The Incredible Hulk," "Ironside," and "Beauty and the Beast," just to name a few. He also appeared in films such as 1973's "The Mad Bomber," and "Next of Kin" in 1989.

Best known for appearing on "Y&R," his character was introduced as the father of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and husband of Mary Williams (Carolyn Conwell). At the time, William J. Bell, who was the executive producer and head writer of "Y&R," sought to add the family of the highly popular Paul to the show. While Carl was not shown on screen after 1990, the character was still alive in Genoa City, and resurfaced in 1998 when it was learned that he had amnesia and had begun a new life elsewhere.

Hadley's former "Young and the Restless" co-stars shared their thoughts and memories of working with him.