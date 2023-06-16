Netflix Launches Meghan Markle's Suits On Streaming Same Day As Trooping The Colour

King Charles III was born in November, but England will celebrate the monarch's birthday on June 17, in a gala event known as Trooping the Colour. Coincidentally — or perhaps not so coincidentally — in the United States, Netflix will start streaming the USA Network original series "Suits" on the same day.

If you're unaware of the connection, Meghan Markle was one of the stars of the series, appearing in 108 of the show's 134 episodes. "Suits" ran from 2011-2019, with Markle exiting in 2017, two seasons shy of the final nine. Markle met Prince Harry in 2016, the two were engaged in 2017, and the royal wedding took place in May 2018, just a few weeks after her last episode aired in April of the same year.

The date of Trooping the Color was announced by Buckingham Palace at the end of 2022, while Netflix made its announcement in May 2023. In recent days, it has become clear that Harry and Meghan will not be attending the British birthday celebration, with royal historian Gareth Russell telling Us Weekly, "I think this is one of the events where the Sussexes were never going to be invited."