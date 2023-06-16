Each Royal's First Trooping The Colour Appearance

If you're at all tuned into the happenings of the royal family, then you've likely heard some buzz about Trooping the Colour but may still be at a loss for what it is. This royal event is a long-standing tradition that has been with the monarchy for over 260 years. As the official royal website explains, Trooping the Colour is an annual parade to celebrate the reigning monarch's birthday. For many decades that monarch has been Queen Elizabeth II, but since her death in 2022, it will now celebrate her son and heir, King Charles III.

For the occasion, 1400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians parade from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. The sovereign takes a royal salute and conducts an inspection of the troops, and then goes back to Buckingham Palace, where they and other members of the royal family wave to onlookers from the balcony. It's a big day full of royal hype and patriotic tradition. Between the horses, ornate military uniforms, music, and royal sightings, it's a fun day for any onlookers.

Along with the monarch, key members of the royal family are invited to participate in the parade. Some of them have been part of the event since they were just children, while others are newer additions, but their first time is always memorable. And following King Charles III's coronation, there are plenty of changes in 2023's celebration.