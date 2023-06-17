All The Royal Nods You Missed In Kate Middleton & Queen Camilla's 2023 Trooping The Colour Looks

It's the first Trooping the Colour for King Charles III. The centuries-old tradition is a celebration of the British monarch's birthday. It features an impressive military parade on the ground and a flyby of military aircraft, which the royals watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Not only that, but many balcony appearances in recent years have featured antics from the children of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales — we're looking at you, Prince Louis!

At the Trooping the Colour, royals have to follow certain rules and customs, many of which have to do with what they're wearing. But if there's one thing that members of the royal family are good at, it's attention to detail. Just look at the updated details on Prince William's updated military uniform for Trooping the Colour, which reflects his new position as the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Of course, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla weren't in military uniform, but their outfits still featured rich royal symbolism.