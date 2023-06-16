Rules Royals Have To Follow At Trooping The Colour

The idea of having two birthdays every year may seem like a strange one. However, for the crowned king or queen of England, this is the typical arrangement. Indeed, each and every year the individual seated on the British throne gets the chance to celebrate both their actual birthday and their official royal birthday. And, in true royal fashion, the latter of the two festivities is commemorated with a massive event called Trooping the Colour.

Naturally, no seated British monarch would want to miss out on this centuries-old royal family tradition, which began with King George II. As he was born in November, he thought a celebration on his actual birthday would be too cold and thus decided to piggyback on the Trooping the Colour parade.

On June 17, 2023, King Charles III will celebrate his very first Trooping the Colour since his May 6th coronation ceremony. During this spectacular event, 1,200 foot soldiers, 400 musicians, and 200 horses will participate in the huge parade to honor Charles' official birthday. Although the annual Trooping the Colour is generally perceived as a fun celebration, it does also have a serious side. Like many other royal ceremonies, this parade will involve a certain degree of protocol. As a result, the members of the royal family who attend will be subject to a number of strict rules dictating everything from who they can invite to what they can wear.