Prince Louis' Silly Personality Stole The Show Yet Again At 2023 Trooping The Colour

Prince Louis sat in between his older siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 2023 Trooping the Colour. All three of them smiled and waved at the crowds at times as the carriage made its way along the parade route, and along the way, Prince Louis definitely pulled some funny faces. At one point, he tightly held his nose as his sister Charlotte gave him a look, per Hello!. At other times, he peered over the back of the carriage to not miss any of the excitement of the day.

And on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Louis held his ears at one point as the military aircraft flew over. He also gave a sweet salute to the assembled crowds, according to The Independent. At one point, it looked like he was pretending to fly a plane himself, with his hands outstretched and his face scrunched up in concentration.

It's hardly the first time that the young prince's antics have attracted attention. Prince Louis stole the show at the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He also let loose after King Charles' long coronation to the delight of royal fans. Louis' first Trooping the Colour Buckingham Palace balcony appearance was back in 2019 when he was just one.