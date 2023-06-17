Body Language Expert Spots King Charles & Prince William's Special Care For Charlotte - Exclusive

On June 17, royal fans and British citizens gathered for Trooping the Colour, an annual event detailed on the royal family website as a parade celebrating the reigning monarch's birthday. This year's event marked King Charles' first as monarch following his coronation in May 2023. As with previous years, the celebration was nothing short of elaborate. However, in a twist of events, the king rode on a horse during the parade — making it, per the BBC, the first time in 30 years that a monarch opted for a horse rather than a carriage.

While the spotlight might have been cast on him, King Charles was joined by several prominent members of the royal family, including his wife Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. In addition to the royals, the celebration also welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Visibly missing were Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

However, amid the festivities, the royal waves, and all of the many fashion statements at this year's Trooping the Colour, the Cambridge kids — particularly Princess Charlotte — seem to have enjoyed special care from their grandfather.