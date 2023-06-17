Trooping The Colour Tradition Marked The Beginning Of The End For Meghan And Kate's Relationship

King Charles III's first-ever Trooping the Colour was held on June 17, which makes for a very historic event. Of course, after we saw how the guest list for the king's coronation panned out, it was a surprise to no one that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be in attendance at the annual ceremony. These days, how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex RSVP to royal engagements is clouded by lots of very public family drama. Yet when it comes to Trooping the Colour, it's more than likely that Meghan wouldn't have wanted to attend regardless of her part in the royal family feud.

Whether you've read it or simply heard about it, we all know that there was no shortage of startling revelations from Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." The book famously gave the public some insight into what really goes on behind the scenes of royal life and what the paparazzi don't show us. Among these revelations was an interesting explanation of what it was like for Meghan Markle at her first ever Trooping the Colour back in 2018. Suffice it to say, for Meghan, this event wasn't quite as celebratory as it may have seemed on camera.