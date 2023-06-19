Julia Louis-Dreyfus' SNL Run Was 'Brutal,' But It Taught Her An Important Showbiz Lesson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a star who has stood the test of time and given audiences hit after hit. In 1982, she was performing at an improv night with her future husband, Brad Hall, at Northwestern University, but little did she know "Saturday Night Live" producer Dick Ebersol was in the crowd. He loved the group's material and asked them if they wanted to join the show, and of course, they obliged. During her time on the show, she became close friends with writer Larry David, and that friendship, paired with her tremendous talent, earned her the career-defining role of Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld."

Even though Elaine is integral to the show, she wasn't a part of the original script created by David and Jerry Seinfeld. She was written in as an attempt to save the show because test audiences did not react well to the pilot. However, "Seinfeld" was a massive success that earned 10 Emmys and a whopping 68 nominations. Louis-Dreyfus even bagged her first win and scored seven nominations overall for "Seinfeld."

Her work in the political comedy "Veep" earned her a record-setting six consecutive wins. Her eighth Emmy win tied her with Cloris Leachman for the actress with the most wins. And although "Saturday Night Live" paved the way for her successful journey, she didn't exactly have the best time on the show. In her own words, it was a "brutal" but "informative" journey that opened her eyes to the world of showbiz.