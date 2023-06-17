Linen Shorts Should Be A Summer 2023 Wardrobe Staple — Here's How To Pull Them Off

As the temperatures rise, our fashion focus shifts from heavier to lighter fabrics as well as more comfortable pieces. If there's any fabric that checks all the boxes for summer essentials, it's definitely linen. Summer is a great season to have fun with your outfits, and linen shorts are the only pair you will need this year.

Chic and practical, linen is the warm-weather staple fabric you won't want to take off the entire summer. As it's a super-breathable fabric, linen shorts are the perfect choice for any summer occasion. Whether you're out running errands, going to the office, or attending an event, linen shorts will easily get you from day to night if styled right.

Pulling off linen shorts for the summer is as easy as it sounds, especially with the variety of styles available. You can go for shorter or longer ones, a relaxed or more tapered silhouette, as well as any color you like. Pair them with anything from a basic tee to a blazer and enjoy hassle-free outfits that will surely turn heads all summer long.