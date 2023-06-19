Why Demi Lovato Actively Avoids Listening To Two Of Their Albums

Most people will spend the first few decades of adulthood continuously learning to be themselves. They will do everything and more; enter therapy, read self-help books, enroll in various kinds of rehab, etc., to freely and unapologetically accept who they are. To get there, you must let go of other people's expectations and choose to please yourself rather than others. For the average person, this is a challenge. For a former child star like Demi Lovato, we can imagine this challenge is intensified 20-fold.

We can all look back on memories of when we weren't being ourselves and cringe at the thought of those moments. However, for someone like Lovato, this experience is multiplied beyond imagination. Their whole history is laid out in full detail by media reports and is constantly circulated by millions of strangers.

What's worse for Lovato is that, as a singer, their past thoughts and feelings are eternally recorded in the sound of pop music. Not to mention, this is successful music that can easily ambush them in full blast at the grocery store, in a taxi, or at a club. According to an interview with The New York Times, Lovato will do all they can to avoid listening to two very specific albums.