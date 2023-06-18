Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Need Pants To Rock This Sheer Top And Blazer Look

We've all had that embarrassing dream where we show up to work without our pants. Jennifer Lawrence, bold fashion icon that she is, woke up one day and said she was going to utterly destroy the notion that wearing no pants to an event is embarrassing. She was going to show the world that, hey, you can still slay with no bottoms. Her testing grounds for the inventive look? The red carpet, of course.

On June 15, the award-winning actress appeared at the Berlin premiere of her film "No Hard Feelings" in an outfit that we'll be talking about for months to come. The "Silver Linings Playbook" performer wore a classy, slightly oversized Givenchy blazer with edgy, emphasized shoulders. The blazer was the perfect length to double as a minidress, falling a bit above mid-thigh. Beneath the buttoned blazer, Lawrence wore a sheer top with some ruching that looked both refined and comfortable. And yes, even the shoes looked amazing. The jet-black heels with thin ankle straps and extremely pointed toes were the finishing touch to her gorgeous red carpet look.