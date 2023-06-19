Willie Nelson's First-Ever Live Performance Was A Disaster - Here's Why

During Willie Nelson's legendary career, he has performed with a variety of musical groups. As a kid, he performed with a polka band. Then, he played with Bud Fletcher and the Texans as a teenager. As he got older, Nelson also spent time as a radio DJ and songwriter, before releasing his own album in 1962. His real success came when he moved back to Texas after a stint in Nashville, when he began playing music with a band called the Family.

His career took off and, despite legal troubles during Nelson's career, he has been a major success and continues making music today. He released an album called "I Don't Know A Thing About Love" in March 2023, which became the 150th album Nelson has released. However, even big country stars like Nelson have performances that do not go as well as they would like sometimes.

In an interview with the podcast "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist," Nelson recounted his first-ever performance in front of a crowd at around five years old — about five years before his tenure with the polka band.