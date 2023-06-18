Why Jinger Duggar Didn't Participate In The Shiny Happy People Documentary

The Duggar children grew up documenting their unique lifestyle on the TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and spinoff "Counting On." While most people thought they were simply just conservative in their views of modesty, dating, and gender roles, those ideas were actually rooted in some very harmful beliefs.

The Duggar kids were all raised under the teachings of Bill Gothard, the founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). While there is a huge emphasis on obedience and following a patriarchal system within the family unit, much of the controlling, cult-like ideology is centered around fear. The IBLP was said to provide the keys to a successful life and a pathway to remain under God's protection in order to avoid destruction.

Unfortunately, this ideology was not only extremely harmful but it created an environment that allowed for abuse and silenced victims, which is what the "Shiny Happy People" documentary highlighted. While both Jinger Duggar and her sister Jill Duggar have distanced themselves from the IBLP and their parents' values, Jill was the only one who agreed to be a part of the docuseries.