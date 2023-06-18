Lacey Chabert And Other Fan-Favorite Hallmark Stars Connect At Network HQ

Despite being a massive television and retail company, Hallmark is not headquartered in a major showbusiness city like New York City or Los Angeles. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. This is because Hallmark's founder Joyce Clyde Hall first started selling his postcards in Kansas City. Now over 100 years later, postcards are far from the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Hallmark. The company's movies from the Hallmark Media television network have millions of viewers each year.

For the first time, some of the network's favorite Hallmark actors and actresses spent time at the company's headquarters in June 2023. Over a dozen Hallmark stars loved meeting the employees who keep Hallmark running like a well-oiled machine. It takes a village to create the company's retail merchandise and the always increasing films and television series year after year. Hallmark's onscreen talent showed that they do not take these people for granted at the meet-up.