Looking For The Perfect Summer Wedding Dress? Look No Further Than A Mini-Gown

When it comes to getting married these days, many brides are thinking outside of the box. New trends like unconventional wedding dress colors are popping up everywhere, so it makes sense that mini-wedding dresses are one of the wedding trends you could be seeing more of very soon.

Sharon Tate wore one for her wedding in 1968, and throughout the 1960s mini dresses (or dresses to the knee) were relatively popular as wedding attire. Though they went out of fashion in favor of the longer, poofier dresses seen throughout the 1970s and '80s, the mini-gown has begun to make a comeback.

Modern and stylish, a whole host of celebrities have endorsed the trend by putting their own spin on mini bridal gowns. The best part? Choosing a mini for your wedding dress won't leave you feeling sweaty and like you're wearing too much fabric, especially if you're getting married during summer.

Here are some of our favorite dreamy mini-wedding dress styles for summer and beyond (and the celebs who have jumped on the trend so far).