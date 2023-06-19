Figuring Out What Size Belt To Wear Is Easier Than You Think

Belts are a handy accessory to have in your wardrobe. Whether you decide to wear them with your favorite pair of jeans or add them to a long maxi dress during summer, belts have a great way of bringing a look together. Not to mention that there is so much variety to choose from — leather belts, clinch belts, braided belts, belts made of chain, studded belts, canvas, etc.

With the various ways to style belts, however, comes the problem of perfect sizing. If you have ever been belt shopping before, you may have noticed the sizes printed on the back of the belts. They could be either in European sizing, which is displayed in centimeters, or in U.S. sizing, featured in inches. It's important to understand what a belt size actually is before you find one that fits you. As explained by belt maker Joe Meling on YouTube, "When we measure a belt, we're going to be measuring from the fold, where the buckle attaches, down to the center hole." The buckle isn't included in the typical measurement of a belt.

Usually, belts have five holes in them, and the center hole is where you should be wearing your belt. The other holes are there for a better fit when you either gain or lose weight. Now that you understand belt sizes, it's time to figure out how to find the right size for you. It's a lot easier than you think.