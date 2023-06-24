Every Hallmark Movie Treat Williams Ever Made

Treat Williams was one of the gems that Hallmark had recruited to their pool of recurring actors. For almost two decades, Williams played a combination of leading roles and supporting roles, serving as a beloved member of the Hallmark family. After appearing for the first time in 2008, he returned to perform in seven films, one mini-series, and a five seasons TV series with the channel. His Hallmark movies include: "Front of the Class" (2008), "Chasing a Dream" (2009), "Safe Harbor" (2009), "Beyond the Blackboard" (2001), "Rocky Mountain Christmas" (2017), "The Christmas House" (2020), and "The Christmas House 2" (2021).

Sadly, on Monday, June 12, 2023, Treat Williams, died at 71 in a motorcycle accident. After years of working with the channel, its community of fans and filmmakers is devastated by the tragic news. In a Facebook post, the Hallmark Channel wrote, "In memory of Treat Williams, a beloved member of the Hallmark Channel family, tune in for a special presentation of "The Christmas House" on Friday, June 16 at 8/7c. ❤️" Although the channel could only show one of Williams' movies as tribute, they all deserve to be remembered. So, we did a round-up of all seven of Williams' Hallmark films.