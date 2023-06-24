Add A Touch Of Luxury To Any Look With The Satin Slip Mani Trend

Nails have become a canvas for expressing our personalities, and nail trends have become the new beauty phenomenon. Whatever you want to channel, you can do it with your nails. The newest manicure trend is on the horizon, and it's giving the '90s more than any other. The satin slip dress, a '90s going-out staple, is no longer just a clothing piece. If you've loved the sheen and shine of the garment, you can now rock it on your fingertips with the satin slip mani trend. Add a touch of luxury to any look with the manicure that mimics the look of satin fabric, and feel the glam vibes all day long — until your next nail appointment, that is.

The luxe nail trend comes from this year's Met Gala, and while the controversial gala theme had Twitter up in flames, the satin slip mani trend has everyone talking for all the right reasons. Nail artist Betina Goldstein dubbed the nail look she designed for "Ozark" actress Julia Garner as "satin nails." According to Goldstein's Instagram, the satin look is achieved by "rubbing pearl powder on top of [the] nails." Goldstein notes that for Garner's manicure, she started with a sheer baby pink shade, Le Vernis in Ballerina by Chanel, after which she added the pearl powder on top and sealed the combo with Chanel's Le Gel Top Coat. While the satin slip mani feels luxurious, it's easily done on your own — the best of both worlds!