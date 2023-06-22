Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Pastel In Your Outfit? The Soft Trend Might Be Aging You

Fashion trends ebb in and out like ocean waves. What was hot for one season won't be hot for the next one and if you're a fashionista, then you have to stay on top of fads and what's in vogue. It's imperative to not follow outdated fashion trends, or wear ancient clothes and accessories because no one wants to be stared at on the street looking like William Shakespeare. While some aged clothing items such as corsets and low-rise jeans do trend back in their own time, it's best not to do too much. It's also important not to overwork a particular style. One trend that can easily throw your whole look out of balance is wearing pastels.

Pastels are a great way to usher in the warmer months in the spring and summer seasons, and they have a way of brightening up your look and your day as well. However, if you're a pastel lover, you may wonder if it's possible to overdo it with the soft trend. You already have on a pastel skirt, so are the shirt, hat, and socks overkill? Wearing too much pastel might be making you look way older than your age, as if you stepped out of the '50s. To avoid a pastel outfit that is aging, go for clashing or monochrome looks, or think about combining pastels with neutrals and solid colors.