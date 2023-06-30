Planning A Beach Trip? Here's What Kind Of Clothes You Need To Pack

Packing for a beach getaway involves so much more than just a few bathing suits and a coverup. All that fun in the sun comes with plenty of challenges, like planning for hot days that melt into chilly oceanside evenings. You also need to take into account the uniqueness of beaching; plan for wet, sandy scenarios. And on top of that, the ultimate goal is to look cute and be comfortable — even when it's sizzling hot and humid.

Seaside vacations are a blast, and with a little bit of planning, you'll be ready for everything from lounging in your beach chair to late-night toasts under the tiki torches. So, here's a collection of beach vacation packing essentials that will let you embrace the beach all summer long. Grab that reef-friendly sunscreen; it's the season for sandy soirees, seaside campfires, searching for seashells, and all the summery joy of beach vacations.