Meghan McCain Pokes Holes In Harry And Meghan's 'Fairytale Fantasy' Amid Spotify Flop

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously referred to 1992 as an "Annus Horribilis," meaning "horrible year." In the wake of her children's divorces and the fire at Windsor Castle, she said 1992 was "not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," via the official royal website. Her grandson Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may be saying the same of 2023. This year has seen the Sussexes endangering their relationship with the royals even further with the publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare," and their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Their efforts to bring their truth into the open were dismissed by critics as being another Sussex whine session. Then they caught flak for their slow response to the invite for the May coronation of King Charles III; once it was decided Harry would attend solo, he was roasted for leaving right after the ceremony.

Now comes the couple's latest controversy: Meghan split with Spotify after just one season of her podcast, "Archetypes." Word is she may not even get the full amount of her multimillion-dollar pay. Never a fan of the couple, TV personality Meghan McCain greeted the news with a scathing op-ed in the Daily Mail. She opened it with a reference to the now-famous "Those f***ing grifters" comment from Spotify exec Bill Simmons, adding, "Three bombshell words that must surely have brought the Land Of Make Believe crashing down before their very eyes."

This, McCain predicts, is the beginning of the end of the royal couple's dreams of "global domination."