Meghan McCain Pokes Holes In Harry And Meghan's 'Fairytale Fantasy' Amid Spotify Flop
The late Queen Elizabeth II famously referred to 1992 as an "Annus Horribilis," meaning "horrible year." In the wake of her children's divorces and the fire at Windsor Castle, she said 1992 was "not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," via the official royal website. Her grandson Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may be saying the same of 2023. This year has seen the Sussexes endangering their relationship with the royals even further with the publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare," and their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Their efforts to bring their truth into the open were dismissed by critics as being another Sussex whine session. Then they caught flak for their slow response to the invite for the May coronation of King Charles III; once it was decided Harry would attend solo, he was roasted for leaving right after the ceremony.
Now comes the couple's latest controversy: Meghan split with Spotify after just one season of her podcast, "Archetypes." Word is she may not even get the full amount of her multimillion-dollar pay. Never a fan of the couple, TV personality Meghan McCain greeted the news with a scathing op-ed in the Daily Mail. She opened it with a reference to the now-famous "Those f***ing grifters" comment from Spotify exec Bill Simmons, adding, "Three bombshell words that must surely have brought the Land Of Make Believe crashing down before their very eyes."
This, McCain predicts, is the beginning of the end of the royal couple's dreams of "global domination."
Meghan McCain says the public wants Harry and Meghan to shut up
Meghan McCain has lashed out at Meghan and Harry before, of course. Among other jabs, the former co-host of "The View" accused her name-twin of "chickening out" of attending the coronation of King Charles III for fear of public shaming. When "Spare" revealed Prince Harry's heated relationship with his brother William, Prince of Wales, McCain noted he'd never mentioned the feuds in any of his previous interviews. "Money, honey," is how she summed up his reason for including the dirt in his book.
In her latest Sussex critique in the Daily Mail, McCain calls them "a couple who — though they have fled their gilded Palaces — still live in a fairytale fantasy of their own making" — in which they believe their "tired tale of pity" will keep them relevant, she says. It was understandable that Harry didn't realize how difficult it would be to live outside the palace walls, the columnist adds, but as Meghan once worked for a paycheck, she should have known better. "Perhaps she became much more royal than she'd like to admit," McCain says.
Now that "Big Business has called their bluff," McCain foresees other collaborators doing the same. She doubts Harry's multi-book deal will ever produce another title, and Netflix's series on the Invictus Games has already been postponed. What would happen to Meghan and Harry if their Hollywood world does collapse entirely? McCain doesn't venture a guess, but it's clear she and fellow Sussex-weary folks would be happy to see them slip into obscurity.