Jennette McCurdy Had Resentful Thoughts On Fellow Nickelodeon Alum Ariana Grande - Here's Why

Before Ariana Grande was the mega popstar we know today, she was a Nickelodeon star, appearing on "Victorious" as Cat Valentine before landing a starring role in the spinoff series, "Sam & Cat." The Sam to her Cat was Jennette McCurdy, who, if you have not tuned into Nickelodeon since the '90s, you may have never heard of — until recently. McCurdy released her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" in 2022, and in it, she revealed some pretty intense things, including her struggles as a child actor, her issues with her overbearing mother, and even McCurdy's history with substance abuse.

Beyond her own personal plights, she also revealed some insider knowledge about her relationships with famous friends, specifically Grande. While the media painted a lovely picture of the pair during their short-lived series back in 2013, McCurdy is now saying otherwise. The child actor-turned-bestselling author even went as far to write in her memoir, "I didn't like her. I couldn't like her." But, the reason behind her dislike isn't as petty as you may think.